Proposed California bill aimed at cracking down on brazen retail robberies put on pause

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Proposed CA bill aimed at cracking down on retail thefts hits snag

A proposed California bill intended to crack down on rising retail robberies is now on pause due to a lack of support.

Incidents in which thieves are caught on video walking into retail stores, grabbing merchandise off the shelves and leaving without paying have become quite commonplace. Assembly Bill 2390 was intended to address that by increasing the penalties for those thieves.

It all goes back to Prop 47, which raised the dollar amount of what you would have to steal from one particular location to $950 to be charged with a felony. The bill proposed by Torrance Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi would allow law enforcement to add up all the items stolen by a particular person, which might include many different locations, to get to that $950 level.

In essence, that would make it more likely that someone would then be charged with a felony.

Should Prop 47 be repealed? CA lawmakers to debate 3 new bills aiming to reform crime law
EMBED More News Videos

A massive fire raging at a PepsiCo factory in Piscataway, New Jersey Tuesday night injured two firefighters. Josh Einiger has the breaking details.



Muratsuchi says there's an ongoing debate as to whether Prop 47 swung too far in terms of not holding criminals accountable.

"I think there needs to be balance. There's a sweet spot in between somewhere where we hold repeat criminal offenders accountable, while at the same time trying to address the root causes of a lot of this criminal activity - whether it's homelessness, whether it's drug addiction or mental illness."

But Muratsuchi's bill hit a snag this week. A spokesperson from his office said people from his own party, Democrats, basically gutted the bill before it got out of committee.

They're hopeful to reintroduce it at some point later this month, but it's unclear what the bill would actually look like.

Republican-backed effort to repeal Prop 47 Calif. crime law reportedly fails
EMBED More News Videos

A Republican-backed proposal to repeal Proposition 47 has failed after an hour of debate and testimony, according to a report.



At a news conference Tuesday morning, the California Retailers Association urged California lawmakers to move the bill forward.

"These people committing crimes, they need to know they're going to face some kind of consequences, that something is going to happen."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiatheftcrimecalifornia legislationretail
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
SoCal homeowner roughs up suspected burglar from Chile
Woman accidentally pushed wrong button on lottery machine, won $10M
Supervisors step above LA sheriff with COVID vaccine firing change
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha, denounces 'massacre'
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at Coachella
3 arrested in series of violent LA follow-home robberies
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Show More
Man, child injured during shooting along 710 Freeway in Compton
Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Wednesday
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
LA County moves to ban on single-use plastics in food service
Puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states
More TOP STORIES News