California health secretary explains why masks will still be required in classrooms this fall

California will continue to require that masks be worn in school settings this fall, state officials announced Friday, despite new guidance from the CDC that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear them inside school buildings.

SAN FRANCISCO -- California has said all teachers and students, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks in the classroom come fall. This is despite CDC guidelines saying masks are not required.ABC7's sister station KGO-TV spoke with California's Health and Human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Sunday about this decision.He says masks are a "strong, scientifically-proven" prevention strategy for COVID-19.Dr. Ghaly says he is hopeful a vaccine will be available for children under 12 by Halloween or at least the holidays.He also said he does not anticipate any further lockdowns or restrictions because of the COVID-19 Delta variant.