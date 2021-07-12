Coronavirus

California health secretary explains why masks will still be required in classrooms this fall

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Ghaly explains why students will still need masks in CA classrooms

SAN FRANCISCO -- California has said all teachers and students, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks in the classroom come fall.

This is despite CDC guidelines saying masks are not required.

ABC7's sister station KGO-TV spoke with California's Health and Human services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Sunday about this decision.

He says masks are a "strong, scientifically-proven" prevention strategy for COVID-19.

RELATED: California will still require masks in school settings despite CDC saying vaccinated can go without
EMBED More News Videos

California will continue to require that masks be worn in school settings this fall, state officials announced Friday, despite new guidance from the CDC that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear them inside school buildings.



Dr. Ghaly says he is hopeful a vaccine will be available for children under 12 by Halloween or at least the holidays.

He also said he does not anticipate any further lockdowns or restrictions because of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Watch the interview with Dr. Ghaly in the media player above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaback to schoolface maskcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area lands on CDC's emerging COVID hot spot list
Engagement ring sales soar amid pandemic recovery
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
LA County COVID cases soar over 1,100 as Delta variant spreads
TOP STORIES
Cal ISO: Flex Alert in effect Monday as hot temps continue
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
4-year-old girl killed in Harbor City rollover crash; suspect sought
Gov. Newsom signs $123.9 billion education package
4 arrested after rifles found in hotel rooms near MLB All-Star game
LA County COVID cases soar over 1,100 as Delta variant spreads
Man driving tractor leads police on chase through OC streets
Show More
Woman reunited with lost dog while looking to adopt new pet
Bay Area lands on CDC's emerging COVID hot spot list
Knott's Berry Farm reopens after nearby shooting injures 2 teens
6 suspects pull daytime robbery at store near the Beverly Center
Italy wins Euro 2020 final in shootout, beats England 3-2
More TOP STORIES News