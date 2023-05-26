Proposition 28 dedicates more than $900 million to arts and music education in California schools

The arts are historically underfunded in public education, but this fall, California schools will have access to an unprecedented amount of money for the programs.

Starting this fall, it's estimated more than $900 million of the state budget will be allocated for arts and music education in public schools.

"This is a big, big day for kids, the six million school kids across the state of California," said Austin Beutner, former LAUSD superintendent and author of Proposition 28.

Educators, community leaders, and artists, including comedian Jason Alexander, singers Aloe Blacc and will.i.am, celebrated the passage of Prop 28 and the ways increasing access to the arts can transform lives.

