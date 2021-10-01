LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom makes 'major announcement' on COVID and schools

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Newsom's office says he is set to make a major announcement in San Francisco today.

The governor plans to highlight the state's ongoing work to protect students and school employees across the state.

Schools returned to full, in-person learning for the fall semester.

California continues to have the lowest COVID case rate in the country. The state leads national trends when it comes to keeping schools open and the vast majority of school districts are reporting that 95-100 percent of students are in-person, per data released this month.

