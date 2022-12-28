Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators

California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard Tuesday, dashing for the ocean when the rain started falling.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard Tuesday, delivering joy to spectators who stopped to watch despite the rain coming down.

Some sea lions dashed toward the ocean when the rain started falling, but most stayed on the sand to the delight of onlookers.

"In the 30 years I've lived on this beach, they've never approached this Kiddie Beach before," Randy Goldberg said. "They've never come this close to the sea wall. They've always stayed on the other side, kinda more protected from people."

The sea lions cuddled together and napped right on the sand in front of fascinated onlookers.

WATCH: Sea lions gather at beach in Oxnard