Officials with the California Department of Water Resources conducted its fourth snow survey of the season at Philips Station in the Sierra Nevada.

As temps warm and California's snowpack melts, officials brace for possible flooding

As temperatures warm up and California's historic snowpack starts to melt, concerns have been raised about where all that water will eventually go.

Once all the water is released from the snowpack, officials anticipate potential flood impacts in the San Joaquin region and Tulare Lake Basin.

The California Department of Water Resources on Tuesday is expected to hold a meeting with weather experts and federal flood authorities to discuss reservoir operations and the timing of this year's snowmelt.

