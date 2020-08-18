Weather

Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday

Despite Monday's success, the state could still face rolling blackouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the ISO is calling on Californians to continue to conserve energy.
By and Joyeeta Biswas
LOS ANGELES -- There's good news for Californians sweating through this merciless heatwave. The state was able to conserve enough power on Monday to avoid any rolling blackouts.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has lifted its Stage 2 Emergency Declaration, which means that the organization does not believe there is a threat of a power shortage.



California is in the middle of a sweltering heat wave that has put a serious strain on the state's power grid. On Friday and Saturday, the power shortage was so dire that utilities had to implement rolling blackouts for the first time in 19 years.

Thankfully on Monday evening, the ISO tweeted that the demand for power had turned out lower than predicted, which meant fewer people had to face outages.



On Monday, the demand for power in California peaked at about 3 pm, consuming 45,169 megawatts (MW) of electricity, just below the forecasted peak of 45,844 MW, according to data on ISO's website, and well below the available capacity of 50,508 MW.

According to ISO, the lower demand is due to lower than expected temperatures and success in power conservation efforts.

During the weekend, ISO had declared a Stage 3 emergency, issued a statewide Flex Alert, and warned residents to expect rolling power blackouts through Wednesday.

Despite Monday's success, the state could still face rolling blackouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the ISO is calling on Californians to continue to conserve energy.

Here are some tips it provided:
  • Keep air conditioning at 78 degrees. You can also "pre-cool" your home by setting it at a colder temperature in the morning before power demand peaks.
  • Defer use of major appliances.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and unplug unused devices.
  • Close blinds and drapes.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weathercaliforniaenergypower outagepg&econservationheat wave
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
    Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
    Bryan Cranston stars in 'The One and Only Ivan' from Disney+
    COVID-19 leaves Catalina businesses struggling
    2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
    Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
    Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
    Show More
    Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
    EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
    Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
    Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
    Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
    More TOP STORIES News