CSU system approves tuition hike, increase in financial aid next year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California State University's board on Wednesday approved an annual tuition hike of 6% for at least the next five years, starting next year.

The annual undergraduate tuition for CSU students would increase from the current $5,742 to $6,084 in the 2024-25 school year.

It would generate an additional $148 million for the system next year. It would also increase student financial aid by $49 million.

The proposal was met with opposition from many students.

On Monday, Cal State student assistants, who are fighting to form a union and have already gathered thousands of worker signatures, held a virtual news conference about the proposal, saying they already have low salaries and higher tuition will only make things more difficult.

"We are risking our health and pushing back our graduation dates to work here on campus so that we can survive," said one student. "My question for the CSU is what is the tuition hikes supplementing? How is it benefiting our education?"

A student representative on the CSU board of trustees proposed amending the plan to four years instead of five, but the board rejected her proposal on an 8-12 vote.

The final tuition plan pased on a 15-5 vote.

University officials said revenue increases are needed to cover a roughly $1.5 billion budget shortfall.

The CSU was initially considering implementing an ongoing 6% tuition hike, but opted to limit the proposal to five years after vocal opposition from students and some members of the Board of Trustees who said it would create significant financial hardship for students amid the rising cost of living and housing.

Under the plan, tuition will go up $342 per semester for undergrads, and $432 for graduate students starting in fall 2024. By 2027, students would be paying nearly $2,000 more than they are now.

City News Service contributed to this report.