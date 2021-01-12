WATCH TODAY: California health secretary updates stay-at-home orders, COVID-19 projections

We'll be streaming the press conference at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch live and read updates.
Ghaly is expected to give four-week projections for regional ICU capacities. That figure is what determines if a region must stay under modified lockdown.
The Bay Area region's intensive care units are nearly full, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The Bay Area would have been eligible to exit the stay-at-home order over the weekend if ICU capacity rose above 15%, but it's nowhere near that threshold.
"Unless those projections are radically different, then we can expect that stay-at-home (order) to continue," Newsom said.
The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:
- Northern California: 35%
- Bay Area: 0.7%
- Greater Sacramento: 9.7%
- San Joaquin Valley: 0%
- Southern California: 0%
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
California recorded an additional 39,839 cases and an additional 264 deaths Sunday.
We'll update this story as we listen in to Secretary Ghaly's press conference. Check back for updates.