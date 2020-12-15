Coronavirus California

11 CA senators ask Gov. Newsom to allow restaurants to open for dining despite health lockdown

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A group of 11 state senators from both sides of the aisle, including several Southland lawmakers, are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to move restaurants into the "essential'' category and permit them to reopen statewide, despite the current public health lockdown.

"We ask that you immediately reclassify the restaurant industry as critical infrastructure before more damage is done,'' the letter says. "As it is becoming obvious to Californians, these essential businesses do more than simply provide a place to eat. Restaurants are active participants in local neighborhoods, providing meals to senior citizens and working with food banks to feed families struggling to put food on their tables."

David Foldes, owner of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills, says he will keep his business' doors open. Customers staged a rally to protest the state's regional stay-at-home order in effect in Southern California.


The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The petitioners submitted their letter Friday. The signers were Sens. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, and Scott Wilk, R-Lancaster, along with Sens. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, Brian Dahle, R-Redding, Shannon Grove, R-Yucca Valley, Melissa Hurtado, D-Hanford, Brian Jones, R-El Cajon, and Jim Nielsen, R-Roseville; Sen.-elect Rosilicie Bogh, R-Rancho Cucamonga, and Assemblywoman Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara.

"We urge you, in the strongest possible terms, to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses and adopt the industry's protocols that would allow restaurants to operate safely,'' the letter reads. "The future of thousands of restaurants, their employees and the unique character of our local communities are dependent on the survival of this industry.''

The petitioners pointed out that in 2019, 1.8 million jobs statewide were tied to the restaurant and food service industry. Roughly 60% of eateries are owned by people of color, and 50% are owned or partially owned by women, according to the lawmakers' letter.

With LA County's ban on outdoor dining set to take effect Wednesday, data from the county health department shows a small percentage of outbreaks have been tied to restaurants and bars. But, some have been cited for coronavirus-related violations.


The California Restaurant Association last week prevailed in a case against Los Angeles County related to public health-mandated restaurant closures earlier this year. However, the industry has not filed suit challenging the governor's decree.

The current closures are connected to Newsom's limited stay-at-home order issued on Nov. 19, as well as the broader regional order he signed on Dec. 3, citing rapidly escalating coronavirus infection rates.

"The bottom line is, if we don't act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,'' he said. "If we don't act now, we'll continue to see the death rate climb, more lives lost.''

As California hospitals struggle amid a surge in coronavirus cases, state officials imposed a new stay home order on more than 33 million people.



With L.A. County's ban on outdoor dining set to take effect, many local restaurant owners fear their business may not survive.

