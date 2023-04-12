Poppies are in full bloom, and visitors are flocking to a catch a glimpse and take pictures of the colorful fields at a poppy reserve in the Antelope Valley.

Crowds flock to Antelope Valley to see poppies in full bloom

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Poppies are in full bloom in California, and visitors are flocking to a catch a glimpse and take pictures of the colorful fields.

Eager visitors headed to the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve near Lancaster on Tuesday in hopes of snapping the perfect shot.

The Antelope Valley reserve hasn't produced a superbloom in roughly four years, but after a series of atmospheric rivers soaked the state, many are hoping to see one over the next several weeks. Others just want to get as close as possible to the iconic orange-gold flowers.

The wildflowers at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve will continue to bloom until the weather gets hot, the reserve said in a Facebook post.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says it's cautiously optimistic in expecting a "good" to "better than average" wildflower bloom depending on the continued weather conditions.