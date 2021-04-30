MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code

For example, many richer zip codes in more urban areas with a smaller percentage of people of color have some of the higher vaccination rates, according to ZIP code vaccination data from the California Department of Public Health and numbers from the U.S. Census.
Rural areas also seem to have lower vaccination rates, according to the data.
The map below shows vaccination rates in ZIP codes across California.
Vaccination rates by ZIP code in California
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
The state has removed some ZIP code numbers for privacy reasons. We have also removed certain ZIP codes with unreliable data showing vaccination rates over 100%.