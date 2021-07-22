As COVID cases soar, will proof of vaccination be required in California?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10890358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The University of California says it will require all students, faculty and staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term begins.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new spikes in coronavirus along with the spread of more dominant variants is prompting other countries to check for proof of vaccination before allowing people in public areas.Now some Southern California businesses are also requiring vaccination from customers, raising the question of whether more mandates could come to the rest of the state.While addressing efforts to tackle retail theft and other crimes, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said California isn't at the point where requiring proof of vaccination is needed."It's unnecessary if we continue to see an increase in vaccinations," the governor said. "We're among the top 10 states, I think we're 11th in terms of single doses, and I want to encourage people who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated."In Southern California, Pasadena is already taking a more aggressive approach by requiring all its city workers to be vaccinated once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves at least one vaccine.San Francisco has a similar rule, but L.A. County officials say one of the biggest obstacles is the lack of an FDA stamp of approval."We need the FDA to approve these vaccines because I think that's also one of the reasons why people are not getting the vaccine," L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis said. "They're waiting for that authorization."The University of California announced last week it will require all students, faculty and staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term begins.In other parts of the world, France is requiring proof of vaccination before entering a restaurant, bar or other public spaces, like the Eiffel Tower, starting Aug. 1. Within two days of that announcement, 2.2 million vaccination appointments were booked.