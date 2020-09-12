Newsom: California's extreme wildfires show climate change 'not even debatable anymore'

The raging wildfires that California is experiencing right now will eventually move to other states unless we take action on climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned on Friday.
The governor was touring damage left behind from the North Complex Fire.

As he stood on charred land surrounded by smoke, Newsom said we're in the middle of a climate emergency, and stressed that we have to do more to combat climate change.

"The debate is over around climate change," Newsom said. "Just come to the state of California. Observe it with your own eyes. It's not an intellectual debate. It's not even debatable anymore."

Newsom also signed a bill to reform California's inmate firefighter program.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that will give inmate firefighters the chance to get a job in the field following their release.

