Burglars caught on video breaking into Camarillo home, stealing family heirlooms

A security camera captured several burglars breaking into a home in Camarillo and getting away with sentimental items and family heirlooms.

A security camera captured several burglars breaking into a home in Camarillo and getting away with sentimental items and family heirlooms.

A security camera captured several burglars breaking into a home in Camarillo and getting away with sentimental items and family heirlooms.

A security camera captured several burglars breaking into a home in Camarillo and getting away with sentimental items and family heirlooms.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A security camera captured a group of burglars breaking into a home in Camarillo, getting away with sentimental items and family heirlooms.

The video shows at least five burglars making their way in through a glass door.

One of the homeowners says it happened on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the home on Butterfield Street near Mission Oaks Park. The house was empty at the time.

The owner says the burglars ransacked the house and grabbed whatever they could, including all the jewelry.

"The hardest thing for me to get over is that I've been married for 30 years and every sweet thing my husband has ever given me is gone, and my heart is just broken, I can't replace it," said the homeowner who did not wish to be identified.

A second home in the same neighborhood was also hit that same night.

Ventura County sheriff's detectives responded and gathered forensic evidence from the scene as they work to track down the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.