Crypt Keeper statue stolen from Burbank horror museum; $500 reward offered

The horror! A beloved Crypt Keeper statue was stolen from The Mystic Museum in Burbank over the weekend, and they're offering a $500 reward to get it back.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A beloved Crypt Keeper statue was stolen from The Mystic Museum in Burbank on Sunday.

The horror museum, which features art and unique interactive exhibits, shared a video of the alleged suspect on social media.

You can see the person going to the back of the store, placing the statue in a bag and walking away.

The museum also released an image of the statue on Instagram, asking the public for help. They're offering $500 for information that leads to an arrest.

"The police are doing what they can, but I need the help of the horror community & our friends to get out the word," the museum said in the Instagram post.

They're asking anyone with information to share it with them via email or call the Burbank Police Department.

"I hope we get him back," the museum said.

