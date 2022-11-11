Soltane Café serves gourmet coffee and more while helping adults with disabilities

At the location just outside of Philadelphia, one of their local enterprises is a cafe where these adults can be fully-employed and engaged in a work environment in the greater community.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. -- Around the country, there are local initiatives of a global non-profit called Camphill Soltane, where adults with disabilities can learn life skills and work with their hands.

The Soltane Cafe sits on the main drag in the middle of Phoenixville, serving serious coffee drinks, pastries, and lunch items most days of the week.

The employees say they are like family, and customers also feel good about supporting a worthy cause.

Soltane Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

138 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

484-924-8042

closed Mondays; Tuesday-Friday 7:30am-2:00pm; Saturday/Sunday until 3:00pm