Caught on video: Car erupts in flames after trying to break through Camp Pendleton main gates

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A car tried to break its way through the main gates of Camp Pendleton, resulting in a fiery crash, officials said.

In the now-viral video, the car is seen engulfed in flames and crushed by the metal barriers that had been deployed by guards to stop it from entering the military base.

The incident Friday night prompted the main gate to be shut down for hours as officials cleared the area.

The gate was later reopened, but officials have not said what happened to the driver or if anybody else was inside the car at the time.

Camp Pendleton tweeted that more information would be released "when available."