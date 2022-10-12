Profanity, graphic drawings tagged onto campaign signs in Huntington Beach

Police said it does not appear that one specific candidate or party was targeted.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Joseph Eldridge loves to take his grandson out for a stroll when he babysits.

However, a portion of his walk is now an eyesore after someone tagged campaign signs hung up along Yorktown Avenue in Huntington Beach with vulgar words, profanity and graphic drawings.

"This is a main thoroughfare for the kids to and from school down here, and I know they know how to read," Eldridge said.

He's more upset the signs are still up after being vandalized.

"I want to know why these candidates don't check on these signs," Eldridge said. "Have somebody check on them and if this stuff is going on take them down."

Jennifer Carey, public affairs manager for the city of Huntington Beach, said HBPD is investigating one case of vandalism after the political signs were defaced.

"It's embarrassing for the candidates and embarrassing for our community," Carey said.

She added it is illegal to tamper with or remove campaign signs.

Carey said it does not appear that one specific candidate or party was targeted.

"It seems like it was a pretty random mix based upon where they were placed, so at this point, we're not necessarily looking into potentially vandalism against one candidate versus another or anything of that nature," she said.

Carey said the city relies on candidates to remove sign, but in this case they were going to take down the vandalized signs immediately.

Huntington Beach Police wants to remind everyone vandalizing campaign signs is a crime and someone who is caught could face criminal charges.

If you do see someone vandalizing these signs, you're urged to report it as soon as possible.