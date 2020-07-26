Pets & Animals

Dogs being trained to sniff out coronavirus in humans

A new study say dogs can learn to sniff out coronavirus in humans, and some researchers are working to train canines for airport screening.
By ABC7.com staff
It looks like man's best friend can sniff out COVID-19.

German researchers say after a week of training, dogs were able to correctly differentiate between positive and negative coronavirus samples in 94% of cases.

The training involved eight dogs.

At the same time, a separate study is looking to put this canine ability to use.

Researchers in London are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus infections in travelers in airports.

Dogs are usually in airports to look for drugs, weapons, or other illegal items.

In theory, a dog could find out if someone has coronavirus before the person even knows themselves.
