Can you predict the winners of the 2024 Oscars?
Play for FREE and compete for prizes!
Sunday, March 10, 2024 8:52PM
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7
Whether you're a movie savant or trying something new, Oscars Pick'em is easy to play.
We ask you questions about the 96th Academy Awards, you pick the winners!
The Grand Prize is a 3-day/2-night trip to Los Angeles, tickets to the 2025 Oscars Watch Party at the Academy Museum, plus $5,000!
Additionally, 10 first prize winners will receive an Oscar Prize Pack!
See complete rules for details.
Make your picks here.
Oscar Sunday is here! Red carpet coverage is now underway on ABC7, hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.
The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years, followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."
Copyright © 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.