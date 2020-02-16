Family members, loved ones honor 17-year-old killed in Arleta shooting with candlelight vigil

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- United in their grief and sorrow, friends and family gathered in Arleta Saturday for a candlelight vigil in honor of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a Valentine's Day party.

The victim was identified by authorities as Christian Camacho. Two other victims -- a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man -- were wounded in the Friday night shooting at a house in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, near Canterbury Avenue.

Camacho is remembered by his friends as a free spirit who loved to dance.

"He was never shy, he was just always very social with everybody," said Jesus Pizano who described him as a brother figure.

"He was always very spirited," said Maribel Rincon, a friend of Camacho. "He really didn't care what nobody said about him he was like, you know what, this is me and that's it."

Camacho's mother and two younger brothers are now coping with more grief, as the 17-year-old had recently lost his father and was focused on taking care of his heartbroken family. Now, they're preparing for a second funeral.

"He didn't even make it to 18. It's just a lot to process and my prayers go out to his mom. She must be going through the toughest time right now," Rincon said.

Camacho became involved in an altercation with the suspect who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

The male shooter ran to a dark-colored vehicle and got in, along with another male and a female, authorities said. The trio then drove away from the scene.

A detailed description of the gunman was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Steve Castro of the LAPD Valley Bureau's Homicide Division at (818) 374-1925.
