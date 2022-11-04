LAPD cruiser rolls away after officer forgets to put it in park while trying to apprehend suspect

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The moment an LAPD officer jumped out of his cruiser to apprehend a shooting suspect - and forgot to put the vehicle in park - was caught on camera.

The incident happened Thursday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park. Footage shows the car rolling backwards after officers got out of the vehicle.

The cruiser nearly hit other vehicles as a second officer tried to get back inside the car. It's unclear if anybody was hurt or if other cars were hit.

The shooting suspect was eventually detained at a nearby gas station.