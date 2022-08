Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large

A woman in her died after being stabbed in Canoga Park, and authorities were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking.

CANOGA PARK (KABC) -- A woman died after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Canoga Park, and authorities were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.