Person attacked by suspects during apparent jewelry store robbery at Westfield Topanga mall

EMBED <>More Videos

Person attacked during jewelry store robbery at Westfield Topanga mall

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was assaulted as a group of suspects apparently tried to rob a jewelry store at the Westfield Topanga mall Friday evening.

Police cruisers, as well as ambulances, were seen outside a Forever 21 store at the popular shopping complex in Canoga Park, located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Police said multiple suspects entered the Ice Brothers jewelry store inside the mall and attacked a person with pepper spray.

It's unclear if the suspects stole any merchandise from the store. Police said no shots were fired during the incident.

The condition of the victim was unknown.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canoga parklos angelesrobbery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff seeks federal charges in slaying of off-duty LAPD officer
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Possibly random murder at Hancock Park store leaves neighbors in shock
Culver City school district shuts down schools as COVID-19 cases rise
LA County employers must provide medical-grade masks starting Monday
Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit
Pressure mounts to bring back COVID-19 supplemental sick leave
Show More
2 tourists targeted in Los Angeles robbery caught on video
Road rage suspect arrested in incident caught on video in Encinitas
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
Tim Allen to star in 'The Santa Clause' series coming to Disney+
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News