Fire hose used on bear spotted sleeping in tree inside Canyon Country apartment complex

Residents in the Shadow Pines area first got a glimpse of the bear on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the animal was spotted sleeping in a tree inside an apartment complex.
Firefighters hosed down the tree and coaxed the bear down, but it took off before it was eventually found, tranquilized and captured.
Game wardens and deputies carried the bear to a truck so it could be relocated to the Angeles National Forest near a water and food source.
