EMBED >More News Videos A family in Arcadia received a surprise visitor as Southern California's unbearable heat wave continues.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeowner in Arcadia got an up-close look at a bear and her four cubs who showed up in their backyard.The mother bear was seen at the home on Wednesday as the greater Southern California region was gripped by sunny skies and warm conditions.Video taken by residents of the home captured video of the mother bear taking a refreshing swim in the backyard pool while her four babies played on the pool deck nearby.She has apparently been bringing her cubs to the same home year after year to enjoy the pool and a little playtime.