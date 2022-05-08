car crash

BMW driver rescued after car left crushed underneath big rig during South LA crash

The driver was sent to the hospital, though his or her condition remains unknown.
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver rescued after BMW left crushed under big rig in South LA crash

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a BMW had to be rescued after the car was left crushed underneath a big rig during a crash in South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded to reports of the collision in the 19000 block of South Alameda Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows the vehicle completely crushed and mangled underneath the big rig.

The driver was rescued and sent to the hospital, though his or her condition remains unknown.

The condition of the big rig's driver also remains unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angelescar crashsemi crashrescuebmwcalifornia highway patrollos angeles county fire departmenttraffictruck crashinvestigationcollisioncrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAR CRASH
Man on horse in critical condition after driver hits animal: Police
3 injured after violent crash involving bus in Baldwin Park
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union, police say
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton
TOP STORIES
$19,000 worth of watches stolen during WeHo robbery, LASD says
Man on horse in critical condition after driver hits animal: Police
Several LAPD bodycams capture fatal police shooting in Panorama City
SoCal man accused of harassing street vendor arrested during protest
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
Severe water restrictions could hit affluent areas of SoCal
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer
Show More
Former Torrance police officer arrested for alleged child sex material
Chelsea FC being sold to Dodgers owners in deal worth $5.3 billion
Abortion rights rallies held throughout SoCal after Supreme Court leak
Lancaster community remembers Anthony Avalos, boy killed 4 years ago
Mickey Gilley, country music singer-songwriter, dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News