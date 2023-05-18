Man found dead inside 1 of 3 burning vehicles in Los Feliz, LAFD says

The fire was reported in the 2000 block of North Edgemont Street near Ambrose Avenue.

LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- A man was found dead inside one of three vehicles that caught fire in the Los Feliz area Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.

The fire was reported at 1:12 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Edgemont Street near Ambrose Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, as crews were extinguishing the flames, the remains of a man were found inside one of the vehicles.

It was unclear if the man died in the fire or was dead before the fire.

"A positive identification of the deceased, as well as the specific cause, time and manner of his death, will be determined by the Coroner's Office,'' Humphrey said in an LAFD statement.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.