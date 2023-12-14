Dramatic fire engulfs car during street takeover at South LA intersection

A dramatic fire engulfed a car during an illegal street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.

A dramatic fire engulfed a car during an illegal street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.

A dramatic fire engulfed a car during an illegal street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.

A dramatic fire engulfed a car during an illegal street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic fire engulfed a car during an illegal street takeover early Sunday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles.

The sideshow was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. at San Pedro Street and Manchester Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. Several vehicles were blocking traffic and performing donut maneuvers in the street.

The burning sedan was parked in the middle of the intersection, and news video shows an inferno emanating from all four of its windows as several people -- with camera phones in hand -- stand nearby.

Whether the fire was deliberately ignited or accidental was unclear. No injuries were reported.

Fireworks occasionally ignited after apparently being tossed into the flames. At one point, a spotlight from a helicopter above illuminated the intersection.

Police officers responded to the scene, and firefighters waited for Department of Water and Power crews to de-energize downed power lines.

The crowd mostly dispersed upon the arrival of emergency responders, though some of the spectators jumped onto Fire Department rigs.

No arrests or citations were announced.