Arson investigators probe another car fire after string of suspicious fires in Sunland-Tujunga area

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Arson investigators are looking into yet another suspicious car fire in the Sunland-Tujunga area following a string of other car fires that has residents on high alert.

The latest car fire happened Sunday morning at Jardine Avenue and Apperson Street. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames that engulfed the black sedan, and arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there have been about 20 vehicle fires in the area dating back to February.

"Our arson investigators are actively collaborating with LAPD major crimes division to find the suspect," LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said last week.

Recently, a vehicle was found burned on Plainview Avenue and neighbors fear they're all being intentionally set on fire.

"After it was put out, the fire department said, 'Well, it looks suspicious,'" said resident Nonna von Sonn, who told Eyewitness News she lost two of her vehicles.

The first incident occurred on Monday, May 1, in which her family's Camaro was burned.

Then, two weeks later on May 16, a vehicle that was parked in front of hers caught fire. The flames spread to her car, damaging its front end.

"Our other car, the very front end of it was completely melted because of the other car that had been set on fire," she said.

In one incident, a car fire spread to a nearby tree.

Residents say fortunately, that's about as far as it got, but they worry that next time, they might not be so lucky.

"It almost burned the tree on my neighbor's house. It did burn it. They got there soon enough and he had just trimmed it the day before that," said resident Dan Trunfio. "Lucky enough, he cleared it out and probably saved it."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire or police department.