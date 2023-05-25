Residents fear arsonist is behind string of suspicious car fires in Sunland-Tujunga area

A string of suspicious car fires in the Sunland-Tujunga area has residents on high alert, especially one woman who said she lost two vehicles in a matter of weeks.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there have been about 20 vehicle fires between February and May.

"Our arson investigators are actively collaborating with LAPD major crimes division to find the suspect," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

Recently, a vehicle was found burned on Plainview Avenue and neighbors fear they're all being intentionally set on fire.

"After it was put out, the fire department said, 'Well, it looks suspicious,'" said resident Nonna von Sonn, who told Eyewitness News she lost two of her vehicles.

The first incident occurred on Monday, May 1, in which her family's Camaro was burned.

Then, two weeks later on May 16, a vehicle that was parked in front of hers caught fire. The flames spread to her car, damaging its front end.

"Our other car, the very front end of it was completely melted because of the other car that had been set on fire," she said.

In one incident, a car fire spread to a nearby tree.

Residents say fortunately, that's about as far as it got, but they worry that next time, they might not be so lucky.

"It almost burned the tree on my neighbor's house. It did burn it. They got there soon enough and he had just trimmed it the day before that," said resident Dan Trunfio. "Lucky enough, he cleared it out and probably saved it."

Police data shows in the Foothill Division, the numbers of arsons actually peaked in 2021 at 25 incidents and have stayed elevated since then.

On Wednesday, ABC7 saw investigators in the neighborhood speaking with residents.

LAPD also held a neighborhood meeting where officers gave information about what the department is doing in their investigation.

"Detectives out in the neighborhood, they're going to be canvassing the neighborhood for evidence, witnesses, any video that people may have," said LAPD Capt. Jamie Bennett.

For now, residents hope there will soon be an end to it all.

"The LAFD and the LAPD are as frustrated as we are, and it's just not right. It's making things dangerous in our communities," said resident Mark Dutton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire or police department.