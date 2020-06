Car plows through crowd of protesters in Newport Beach - VIDEO

EMBED >More News Videos Thousands of demonstrators gathered Wednesday across Orange County to protest George Floyd's in-custody death.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video from a protest in Newport Beach captures a car driving into a peaceful crowd of demonstrators and nearly running over a toddler.The man who recorded the video happened to be livestreaming the entire march Wednesday on Twitter when the car plowed through the crowd.Just minutes after the incident, police arrested the driver identified as Newport Beach resident Don Wallace.No one appeared to be seriously hurt.There were four protests in Newport Beach Wednesday as thousands of demonstrators gathered at other locations across Orange County to protest George Floyd's in-custody death as Minnesota officials announced all four officers involved have now been charged