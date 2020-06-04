Car plows through crowd of protesters in Newport Beach - VIDEO

Video from a protest in Newport Beach captures a car driving into a peaceful crowd of demonstrators and nearly running over a toddler.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video from a protest in Newport Beach captures a car driving into a peaceful crowd of demonstrators and nearly running over a toddler.

The man who recorded the video happened to be livestreaming the entire march Wednesday on Twitter when the car plowed through the crowd.

Just minutes after the incident, police arrested the driver identified as Newport Beach resident Don Wallace.

No one appeared to be seriously hurt.

There were four protests in Newport Beach Wednesday as thousands of demonstrators gathered at other locations across Orange County to protest George Floyd's in-custody death as Minnesota officials announced all four officers involved have now been charged.

RELATED: Protests across Orange County draw large crowds, call for justice in George Floyd's death
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Wednesday across Orange County to protest George Floyd's in-custody death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countyblack lives matterprotestcargeorge floydpeace marchpolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies shoot pepper balls at skateboarders in Hollywood - VIDEO
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Garcetti proposes LAPD reforms to reduce misconduct
LA shines a light to the sky to honor George Floyd
2 LAPD officers injured after crash in South LA
City Council members introduce legislation to cut $100 million in LAPD funding
Show More
Thousands of protesters in DTLA call for justice in Floyd death
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
George Floyd death: Voices of the community
BLM protests held across OC, with 4 in Newport Beach
Video shows OC deputy wearing militia symbols during protest
More TOP STORIES News