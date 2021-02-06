Dashcam video shows thief speed away after smashing victims' rear windshield, stealing bag

By Dion Lim
SAN FRANCISCO -- A driver's dashcam video captured video of a robbery while in traffic in San Francisco.

The incident happened around 4:30p.m. on Friday.

Alex Mehregan, the motorist whose camera recorded the brazen theft, said he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80. There, he witnessed someone get out of a Honda Accord and smash the rear window of a Prius.

The thief pulled a bag out of the trunk of the Prius, jumped back into the Accord and drove off.

KGO-TV's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a married couple who are from Iran. The husband, Ben said they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.

Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions
EMBED More News Videos

The paramedics got out of the way just in time.


Ben, the driver of the Prius, said his wife, Marsha, noticed someone following them after the shoot.

The couple said about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before.

They have filed a police report.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiadashboard camerasrobberydashcam videocaught on videosmash and grabtrafficcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought in armed robbery of family in DTLA
10 Freeway reopens in Upland after CHP shooting
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Kroger to pay $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine
Zuckerberg part of $100 million 'California Black Freedom Fund'
Show More
California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says
Beutner on COVID: L.A. is example of government dysfunction
California Dreaming: What's good about the Golden State?
Doctors discuss vaccine disparities among Latino community
Cal Poly Pomona opens COVID-19 vaccination site
More TOP STORIES News