Dashcam video shows thief speed away after smashing victims' rear windshield, stealing bag

SAN FRANCISCO -- A driver's dashcam video captured video of a robbery while in traffic in San Francisco.The incident happened around 4:30p.m. on Friday.Alex Mehregan, the motorist whose camera recorded the brazen theft, said he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80. There, he witnessed someone get out of a Honda Accord and smash the rear window of a Prius.The thief pulled a bag out of the trunk of the Prius, jumped back into the Accord and drove off.KGO-TV's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a married couple who are from Iran. The husband, Ben said they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.Ben, the driver of the Prius, said his wife, Marsha, noticed someone following them after the shoot.The couple said about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before.They have filed a police report.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us.