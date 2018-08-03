Car slams into big rig, ends up under it in Alhambra crash

A car ended up trapped under a big rig in Alhambra after a driver slammed into it Thursday night.The incident happened shortly before midnight near Chapel Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Alhambra police.Authorities said the truck was backing into a Taco Bell restaurant for a delivery when the car, traveling westbound, crashed into it.The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital. His or her condition was not known.The intersection was temporarily closed as authorities investigated the scene. All lanes were back open at 6:30 a.m.