Car slams into big rig, ends up under it in Alhambra crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A car ended up trapped under a big rig in Alhambra after a driver slammed into it Thursday night.

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A car ended up trapped under a big rig in Alhambra after a driver slammed into it Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly before midnight near Chapel Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Alhambra police.

Authorities said the truck was backing into a Taco Bell restaurant for a delivery when the car, traveling westbound, crashed into it.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital. His or her condition was not known.

The intersection was temporarily closed as authorities investigated the scene. All lanes were back open at 6:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
semi crashcrashcar crashAlhambraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
OC meeting to discuss ways to stop needle exchange program
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it could contain real milk
Show More
No motive, no 2nd shooter in Vegas massacre, sheriff says
Amber Alert: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Trump continues to assert media is 'enemy' of people
Dodgers set stadium record for runs in 21-5 win over Brewers
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
More News