Caught on video: Car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Video shows a shooting between people in two cars traveling on the freeway in the Long Beach/Torrance area.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a car-to-car shooting just before 10 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before the 710 Freeway.

A witness told Eyewitness News he saw people in both cars shooting at each other.

No arrests have been made.

Officials said the right lane of the freeway was temporarily closed Friday. The incident is under investigation.