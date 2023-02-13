WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Caught on video: Car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway

Video shows a passenger in a black sedan leaning out the window and shooting at the white SUV.

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, February 13, 2023 1:17AM
Caught on video: Car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows a shooting between people in two cars traveling on the freeway in the Long Beach/Torrance area.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Video shows a shooting between people in two cars traveling on the freeway in the Long Beach/Torrance area.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a car-to-car shooting just before 10 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before the 710 Freeway.

Video shows a passenger in a black sedan leaning out the window and shooting at the white SUV. A witness told Eyewitness News he saw people in both cars shooting at each other.

No arrests have been made.

Officials said the right lane of the freeway was temporarily closed Friday. The incident is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW