Finding work during a pandemic: CSUN professor offers tips for recent college grads

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Unemployment has hit record highs, and the economy has taken a devastating hit, but we are committed to helping people get back on their feet, through our ABC7 Solutions: Hiring So Cal campaign.For graduating seniors it's a very uncertain job market, which may require a different approach in how they look for work.Rick Moore, a professor of management at California State University Northridge, joined ABC7 to discuss this topic.Moore's work has involved developing an innovative method to measure student success, which includes tracking employment and earnings. He shared what he's learned that may help today's graduates."What we've learned is that the period coming up here is going to be very difficult for new graduates to get on their feet," said Moore. "But in the long run, the future is bright with for people with a college degree."Meanwhile, Moore says young college graduates will need to work extra hard to be successful.Networking has always been an important tool when looking for professional opportunities, but the professor says this holds true even during the coronavirus pandemic. He recalls lessons learned from the 2008 and '09 economic downturn."The first thing we learned is that you gotta stay in the game. If you have a part-time job, keep it. If you can't find a full-time job, but you can find a part-time job, keep the part-time job," said Moore. "Some large companies are doing virtual internships, do that. Find a way to volunteer in a way that's related to your job."He believes the worst thing a recent graduate can do in this situation is to do nothing.Moore points out a few key things when looking for meaningful work post-college."First thing is you gotta have a goal and strategy. So, what kind of job do you want? What kind of industry do you want to work in?" Moore said. "Focus a lot on networking. So you can do a lot of that virtually. You can make sure your LinkedIn page is buffed up."The CSUN professor of management encourages recent graduates to stay in touch with career centers on school campuses."Last thing is keep building your skills. You can enroll for very little cost in a community college course. You can take online courses, but you want to be ready when the opportunity comes," Moore said.