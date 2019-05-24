careers

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is hiring for over 1,000 jobs

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is hiring for over 1,000 positions and most of them being for deputy trainees.

In order to be a deputy, you must be at least 19 years-old, have a U.S. high school diploma or equivalent, be in good physical fitness, have a valid California class "C" driver's license, and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who is eligible and has applied for citizenship.

Some of the openings are not just for deputies.

"We have over 200 other jobs in the department for civilians," said Deputy Sheriff Courtney Ferrell. "Anything from a nurse, to a helicopter mechanic, to an elevator mechanic...a cook."

LASD has been has been setting up recruitment tables on college campuses, and were at LA Mission College on Monday spreading the word.

"With an associate's or a bachelor's you do get paid more. It's not a requirement but it looks really good on your resume and then it looks better in the future if you go on to another position or you want to get promoted," said Ferrell.

Salaries as a deputy sheriff range from $68,712 -$107,867.

To find out more call 1-800-a-deputy or go to lasdcareers.org.
