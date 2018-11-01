CAREERS

NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppy lovers this one's for you

FORT WORTH, Texas --
Are you the ultimate dog lover? If so, this job may be perfect for you.

Mutts Canine Cantina, a pup-friendly restaurant and dog park in Dallas and Fort Worth, has announced details for their first-ever "Puptern."

The eatery is opening its second location in Fort Worth and will hire a "MUTTS Puptern" to greet MUTTS members and their furry friends for $100 an hour.



Qualified applicants must post a video or photo on social media showcasing their petting skill, explaining why they're the best fit for the job.

Applicants must apply before Nov. 12.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersanimalsdoggood newsu.s. & worldinternshipTexasFort WorthDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Jobs and internships at ABC7
Latinas in STEM
Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area
LA training program sends its students from prison to the kitchen
More Careers
Top Stories
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
Trump: US troops at border should treat rocks as 'rifles'
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Dodgers president, GM field questions about Kershaw
Skeleton of man missing for 57 years found by son in basement
Show More
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Migrant caravan must walk as Mexico ignores demand for buses
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
More News