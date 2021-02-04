Security firm hiring security guards for COVID-19 vaccination sites in SoCal

"We are hiring over 750 people. The job is a security professional for our vaccination sites along with our other client sites," said Brenda Studley with Allied Security.
Allied Security set up a job applicant event on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.
"On Thursday, it's at the Fairplex Pomona, Gate 17 in Pomona, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then on Friday it's at 1919 Empire Avenue in Burbank again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.," she said.
If you miss the applicant events don't be alarmed.
"They can apply by going to our drive-thru hiring events. Or if they're not able to make it to the drive-thru hiring event, they can go to jobs.aus.com and we also hire virtually, so they can do a video interview or they can come into one of our branches in Southern California for an in-person interview," said Studley.
The company isn't just looking to hire out-of-work experienced security guards.
"You don't need any previous experience and you do not need a security guard license," said Studley.
Security was being beefed up following the recent anti-vaccination protest temporarily shutting down the vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Police responded to the scene of dozens of protesters blocking the entrance.
Allied Universal is ready to put people to work at one of its sites paying between $14 and $28 an hour depending on experience and more.
"We have five vaccination sites though Southern California and then we also have our other client sites like health care, retail, our corporate campuses," she said.
