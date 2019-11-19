Eyewitness This: Shaquille O'Neal wants to hire you to work at his chicken restaurant in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for a job, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal wants to hire you to work at his restaurant Big Chicken in Glendale.
The restaurant is looking to fill positions for cashiers, cooks and supervisors to run the joint.
Those interested can attend a job fair through Friday, Nov. 22 at the Community Room inside the Grand Lobby at the Americana. Interested candidates should take their resume, work cards and be prepared to complete an application and a possible interview on-site.
The new restaurant will be located on South Brand Avenue and is set to open in mid-December.
