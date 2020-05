CareRev app helps medical professionals find work, extra shifts in SoCal hospitals

EMBED >More News Videos JOB HOPE: From finance and human resources to tech and nutrition services, City if Hope discusses available jobs ranging from medical positions to support employment roles, such as chefs and security guards.

EMBED >More News Videos HEALTH CARE JOBS: KPC Health has hundreds of job openings in both clinical and non-clinical areas at their medical facilities in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

ABC7 is committed to helping people find work through our ABC7 Solutions: Hiring SoCal initiative.Will Patterson, CEO and co-founder of CareRev, joined ABC7 to discuss jobs in health care."CareRev was founded five years ago. I'm a nurse. I was working at hospitals having a hard time finding extra work, needed to pay off some student debt at the time. And I viewed a world where it was easy enough to just, you know, pick up shifts off an app off of my phone, just like I order a car or find a place to stay, order food - why isn't finding, you know, extra shifts as a health care professional that easy. And so that's where the idea of CareRev came from. We've been going five years strong," said Patterson."A lot of the hospitals are slow. Parts of them are slow because they've had to cancel elective procedures and some of their outpatient surgeries. And so we have hospitals that, you know, are busy right now and need help and there's health care professionals that need work. So we're working with Valley Presbyterian right now, Mission Community Hospital, College Hospital in Long Beach and then we have hundreds of different outpatient centers that are starting to get busy as everybody opens up and they schedule these elective surgeries again," Patterson said."I can actually pull up my app right now," said Patterson. "If you're a registered nurse, if you're a critical care registered nurse, a medical surgical nurse - there's shifts right now for you. If you're a nursing assistant, respiratory therapist - there's also shifts."Patterson says hospitals expect a surge of surgeries as they begin to reopen, and he encourages anyone used to working in outpatient surgery centers - to apply through the CareRev website or by downloading the CareRev app.For more information, visit: carerev.com