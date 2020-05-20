'Hundreds of positions': Clinical, non-clinical jobs available at KPC Health hospitals in OC, Inland Empire

Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri, KPC health's chief medical officer, joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss jobs in healthcare.
MORE: Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
Can you tell us more about the open positions in the Inland Empire?
"KPC Health has hospitals in the Orange County area, Inland Empire area, including Riverside County and San Bernardino County. And we have hundreds of positions that are available across all of these facilities," said Chaudhuri. "We offer 24-hour care in emergency rooms, critical care services, maternal child health, orthopedics, neurosurgery, neurosciences. So as you can imagine, we have a lot of opportunities for people to come and work at our hospitals."
What's your advice for someone who wants to work in a hospital or clinic setting but lacks medical experience. Are there support or administrative jobs available?
"This is a perfect time if you're thinking about a career change to jump into the health care industry because there's such a need," said Chaudhuri. "There's positions in the clinical side, as well as the non-clinical side. And if somebody has no experience in non-clinical side, KPC Health loves to partner with people and promote education within the employee ranks so people can rise. If they have a desire to eventually become clinical, we would love that. If they want to stay on the administrative side, there is support for that as well."
For more information, visit www.kpchealth.com.
MORE: Here's what you need to know if you're looking to get hired during COVID-19 pandemic
MORE: CSUN professor offers tips for finding work during a pandemic