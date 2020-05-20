ABC7 Solutions

'Hundreds of positions': Clinical, non-clinical jobs available at KPC Health hospitals in OC, Inland Empire

Health care is one of the few industries growing during these times. KPC Health's Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri said now is a perfect time to tap into the health care industry.
As the economy continues to struggle and businesses are put on hold, more and more people find themselves out of work, but there are some industries that are hiring.

Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri, KPC health's chief medical officer, joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss jobs in healthcare.

MORE: Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown

Can you tell us more about the open positions in the Inland Empire?
"KPC Health has hospitals in the Orange County area, Inland Empire area, including Riverside County and San Bernardino County. And we have hundreds of positions that are available across all of these facilities," said Chaudhuri. "We offer 24-hour care in emergency rooms, critical care services, maternal child health, orthopedics, neurosurgery, neurosciences. So as you can imagine, we have a lot of opportunities for people to come and work at our hospitals."

What's your advice for someone who wants to work in a hospital or clinic setting but lacks medical experience. Are there support or administrative jobs available?
"This is a perfect time if you're thinking about a career change to jump into the health care industry because there's such a need," said Chaudhuri. "There's positions in the clinical side, as well as the non-clinical side. And if somebody has no experience in non-clinical side, KPC Health loves to partner with people and promote education within the employee ranks so people can rise. If they have a desire to eventually become clinical, we would love that. If they want to stay on the administrative side, there is support for that as well."

For more information, visit www.kpchealth.com.

MORE: Here's what you need to know if you're looking to get hired during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.



MORE: CSUN professor offers tips for finding work during a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Finding work during the coronavirus pandemic can be particularly hard for recent college graduates. Here are some tips.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssouthern californiacareer advicejobs hiringunemployment californiaunemploymentcareersjobsabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Here's what it's like to be an Instacart shopper
SoCal jobs: AC company adding at least 100 positions
SoCal jobs: Cleaning companies are hiring new employees
Health care jobs: City of Hope hiring medical, non-medical positions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Show More
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
'Ink Master's' Daniel Silva charged with murder of Corey La Barrie
Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks
More TOP STORIES News