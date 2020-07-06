13-year-old girl dies after jumping from carjacked vehicle in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old girl died when she jumped from a moving vehicle that was being carjacked in Pico Rivera, officials say.The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue.The vehicle was parked in the area when the suspect got in and attempted to steal it.Two children jumped out of the moving vehicle.A 13-year-old girl died from her injuries and the other child was rushed to a hospital for injuries.The suspect was found and taken into custody a short time later.