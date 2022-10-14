Carjacking victim dragged by own vehicle, killed during LA police chase

A vehicle flipped over at the end of a police chase in which an innocent carjacking victim was killed. (Video: Citizen)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A carjacking victim died after being dragged nearly a mile by a suspect who was fleeing Los Angeles police Thursday, officials say.

The incident started with LAPD officers from the 77th Division following a suspect who was wanted for murder. The suspect fled and crashed the vehicle, then tried to carjack another car.

The driver of that car became entangled in their own vehicle and was dragged in the street for nearly a mile as the suspect continued fleeing.

That person died.

The suspect later crashed and flipped over, but stayed in the vehicle. A standoff ensued but the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

