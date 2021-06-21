Sports

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announces he's gay, becoming 1st active NFL player to come out

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has announced that he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to come out.

Nassib made the announcement in a video on Instagram Monday, where he also said he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which is the nation's largest organization for suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

"I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life I got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for," he said in the video. "I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary."



Shortly after the announcement, the Raiders organization released a statement, which read in part: "Nassib's announcement will go down as a historical one in the NFL and the world of sports, along with being a step forward in a path toward equality."

Nassib, 28, has played five NFL seasons.



