Carl Nassib shines a spotlight on The Trevor Project with his $100,000 donation

Reaction is pouring in after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay. He is the first active NFL player to do so.
Nassib praised The Trevor Project as he made that online announcement and pledged to donate $100,000 to the organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.
The NFL has matched that pledge, and The Trevor Project says web views are up and donations have increased by 50% since Nassib's announcement.
Kevin Wong, the Vice President of Communication for The Trevor Project, joined us to talk about Nassib and the spotlight that he is bringing to the nonprofit. You can watch the interview above.
