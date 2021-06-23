Society

Carl Nassib shines a spotlight on The Trevor Project with his $100,000 donation

EMBED <>More Videos

Carl Nassib shines light on The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

Reaction is pouring in after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay. He is the first active NFL player to do so.

Nassib praised The Trevor Project as he made that online announcement and pledged to donate $100,000 to the organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

The NFL has matched that pledge, and The Trevor Project says web views are up and donations have increased by 50% since Nassib's announcement.

Kevin Wong, the Vice President of Communication for The Trevor Project, joined us to talk about Nassib and the spotlight that he is bringing to the nonprofit. You can watch the interview above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtq+lgbtq+ pridegaycharitynflfootballnonprofitnon profitsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EB 10 Freeway closed in Fontana after CHP chase ends in shooting
Cows stampede through Pico Rivera neighborhood
Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested for marijuana possession
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
Homicides, violent crime, gun violence rise in LA
LA Councilman announces plan to clear Venice homeless camps
Average LA County gas price at highest level since 2015
Show More
LA street vendors call for moratorium on enforcement
Olvera Street merchants get break on back rent
Bodycam footage released in shooting death of Stockton Officer Inn
History made with first-ever U.S. Skateboarding Olympic team
Houston hospital says 153 employees who refused COVID vaccine have resigned or been fired
More TOP STORIES News