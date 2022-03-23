Carousel Preschool closing in Long Beach after 40 years

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Carousel preschool has been a home to many Long Beach children for decades. It'll be permanently closing on March 31."It's affected me because this is what I do. I have a passion for this. I have a passion for being with the young children, helping them to learn," said Joanne Paige, owner of Carousel Preschool.Paige took over the school in 2004 from its previous owner.She says she had a lease for a couple of years but then didn't sign one for years after it ended. She says she continued to pay rent every month.Paige says in 2021, she was asked to sign a lease again, and did so for one year.Now that the lease is ending, she says she's being asked to leave. She says she's asked her landlord for an extension, a lease renewal, and she has tried to negotiate, but with no luck. She was told she missed the time frame to request an extension.Paige says parents have even offered to pay more to keep her doors open.ABC7 reached out to the landlord but has not heard back.March 17 was the last day kids went to Carousel Preschool. Now, staff is working to pack everything up by March 31."We tried to be strong for the children but it was very hard on us because children, they didn't know we were going to be here anymore," said Luz Arollo, a teacher at Carousel Preschool.Parents say they're scrambling to find a new school and juggling responsibilities with their kids during work hours."I think every parent is looking for a place for our children that is lead with love, with heart. I think it's pretty evident speaking to Mrs. Joanne that she definitely has that and she leads with that," said Desmond Antonetti, a parent.Paige says she's unsure about what will happen in the future."Once I store all my stuff in storage, which doesn't sound good to me because it should be used, I don't know really know yet," said Paige.