Nearly 2 dozen vehicles spray painted, had tires slashed along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly two dozen vehicles were tagged and damaged in Calabasas Tuesday.The cars, many high-end vehicles, that were spray painted and had their tires slashed had been parked along Mulholland Highway near Old Topanga Canyon Road.Several communities in Los Angeles County have had reports of cars being vandalized including in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.Police are trying to determine if all the cases are linked, although they believe the ones in Calabasas are.No motive has been determined and no arrests have been made.