Several lanes of northbound 405 Fwy shut down in Carson after crash involving motorcyclist

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Several lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were shut down Wednesday morning in Carson following a car crash involving a motorcyclist.
The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. at Del Amo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.
AIR7 HD was over the scene where there was a large presence of patrol vehicles. Paramedics on scene conducted CPR on the motorcyclist before an ambulance transported the individual with a police escort.
Additional details about the crash or condition of the motorcyclist were not available.
Traffic is expected to be significantly impacted.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.